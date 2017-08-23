Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hitting plenty of singles lately
Heyward went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run against the Reds on Tuesday.
He's racked up 14 hits in his last 43 at-bats (a .326 average) spanning 13 games, but Heyward's only extra-base hits in that time -- a pair of doubles -- came all the way back on Aug. 6. Empty hitting like that has been the name of the game for Heyward, who's well on his way to slugging under .400 for the third time in four seasons. A 27-homer man at age 22, Heyward is now 28, and he's hit just 15 long balls in his last 234 games.
