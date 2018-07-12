Cubs' Jason Heyward: Homers in three-hit day

Heyward went 3-for-6 with a home run, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Heyward blasted a solo homer to help jumpstart a comeback from 4-0 down, but the Cubs eventually dropped this one in the 13th inning. The 28-year-old had been struggling of late -- going just 4-for-24 in July prior to Wednesday -- but after the three-hit day his slash line is up to .284/.346/.432.