Cubs' Jason Heyward: In leadoff mix
Heyward is being considered for the leadoff spot in the Cubs' batting order, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Heyward is leading off in Friday's game against the Angels. It marks the first time this spring that anyone other than Ian Happ or Albert Almora has led off. The Cubs used 10 different leadoff hitters last year, with Heyward filling the role on four occasions. He'll need to hit a lot better than the .243/.315/.353 line he's posted in the two years since joining the Cubs if he wants to have any shot at hitting near the top of the order on a regular basis.
