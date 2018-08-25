Cubs' Jason Heyward: In Saturday's lineup

Heyward (ankle) is starting in center field and batting fifth against the Reds on Saturday.

Heyward will return to the starting lineup after missing a pair of games due to a minor left ankle issue. Manager Joe Maddon said Friday that it was bothering Heyward a bit, but that he's played through this injury for the past few weeks. Since the start of August, Heyward is hitting .261/.311/.333 with six RBI.