Cubs' Jason Heyward: In Sunday's lineup
Heyward (groin) is starting in right field and batting second Sunday against the Reds.
Heyward left Saturday's game after fouling a ball off his groin, but it appears the injury was minor. The 28-year-old is slashing .279/.335/.422 this season, and his regular placement near the top of Chicago's lineup gives him the opportunity to post solid counting stats the rest of the way.
More News
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Exits after fouling ball off groin•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Gets holiday breather•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Four-hit effort Saturday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sits against left-hander•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Records four hits Thursday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sits for second game of doubleheader•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start