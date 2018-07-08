Cubs' Jason Heyward: In Sunday's lineup

Heyward (groin) is starting in right field and batting second Sunday against the Reds.

Heyward left Saturday's game after fouling a ball off his groin, but it appears the injury was minor. The 28-year-old is slashing .279/.335/.422 this season, and his regular placement near the top of Chicago's lineup gives him the opportunity to post solid counting stats the rest of the way.

