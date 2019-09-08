Cubs' Jason Heyward: Knocks two-run homer

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Cubs.

Heyward's ninth-inning blast was his first since Aug. 18 and 19th of the season. Since his last extra-base hit on Aug. 24, the veteran outfielder has been stuck in a hideous 2-for-36 (.056) slump. He owns a .251/.338/.428 slash line over 527 plate appearances on the year.