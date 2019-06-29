Cubs' Jason Heyward: Launches 13th homer

Heyward went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in the second inning of the Cubs' 6-0 win over the Reds on Saturday.

Heyward hit his 13th home run off Luis Castillo to provide the Cubs with their first run of the game. The 29-year-old has homered in three of his last six games and is also 40-for-129 since May 18, raising his batting average 41 points over that span. His slash line sits at .270/.358/.463 for the season.