Cubs' Jason Heyward: Launches game-winning homer
Heyward went 1-for-5 with solo home run during Saturday's win over Milwaukee.
Heyward has been limited to 74 games this season, and he's struggled to post consistent fantasy numbers. His .403 slugging percentage is particularly underwhelming after working all offseason to improve his swing. Still, he's attached to a surging team and offers modest cross-category upside in deep leagues.
More News
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits bench vs. left-hander•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Scores, drives in run from leadoff spot Sunday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Leading off for first time in 2017•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Resting in series finale•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Posts another two-hit game Sunday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Smashes seventh homer of season Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...