Cubs' Jason Heyward: Launches game-winning homer

Heyward went 1-for-5 with solo home run during Saturday's win over Milwaukee.

Heyward has been limited to 74 games this season, and he's struggled to post consistent fantasy numbers. His .403 slugging percentage is particularly underwhelming after working all offseason to improve his swing. Still, he's attached to a surging team and offers modest cross-category upside in deep leagues.

