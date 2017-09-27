Cubs' Jason Heyward: Launches three-run homer in loss

Heyward went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and two walks in Tuesday's 8-7 loss at St. Louis.

Heyward launched the first pitch thrown by reliever John Brebbia into the seats to trim a five-run Cardinals lead to two in the eighth inning. Chicago's rally ultimately fell just short, however, so the team's magic number for clinching the NL Central remains at one. The former Braves and Cardinals outfielder has slashed just .259/.328/.389 in his first season with Chicago.