Cubs' Jason Heyward: Launches two homers in loss
Heyward went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, three RBI and two walks in a loss to the Padres on Tuesday.
Heyward got the Cubs on the board with a two-run shot to left field in the second inning and slugged a clutch home run to tie the game in the eighth. The multi-homer game was the second of the season for Heyward and marked his third straight game with two hits. The 30-year-old is slugging .256/.345/.443 with 21 long balls and 55 RBI in 536 plate appearances this season.
