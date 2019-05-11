Cubs' Jason Heyward: Leading off again Saturday

Heyward is starting in right field and batting leadoff in Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Heyward batted seventh Friday against Milwaukee lefty Gio Gonzalez, but he'll move to the top of the order for Saturday's matchup against righty Zach Davies. The 29-year-old batted leadoff on Wednesday and Thursday as well, and with Ben Zobrist (personal) and Daniel Descalso (ankle) unavailable at the moment, Cubs' manager Joe Maddon may keep turning to Heyward for the foreseeable future, at least against right-handed starters.