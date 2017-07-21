Cubs' Jason Heyward: Leading off for first time in 2017
Heyward is leading off for the Cubs on Friday against the Cardinals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
He's batting first for several reasons. Kris Bryant (finger) is not in the lineup, which forces the Cubs to shuffle things around. Also, as Muskat notes, the outfielder is 7-for-20 against Friday starter Carlos Martinez, and he's 12-for-36 with one home run and eight RBI to start July. Even if the hot bat can't make something of this tough matchup, fantasy players in relatively shallow leagues might have to start paying attention to him, at least as a rental.
