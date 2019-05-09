Cubs' Jason Heyward: Leading off in second straight

Heyward will start in right field and lead off Thursday against the Marlins.

The Cubs have most commonly deployed Ben Zobrist (personal) and Daniel Descalso (ankle) as their leadoff men this season, but both have been unavailable in recent days. Zobrist is expected to remain out longer than Descalso, but while both are idle, Heyward has stepped in atop the order. Heyward also led off in Wednesday's game, going 1-for-5 in that contest with a walkoff solo home run.