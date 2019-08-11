Cubs' Jason Heyward: Leading off Sunday

Heyward is starting in center field and batting first in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Heyward did not start Saturday, but he'll be back in action against tough Cincinnati righty Luis Castillo. The Cubs suddenly have a pretty crowded outfield with the addition of Nicholas Castellanos, so Heyward will jockey with Albert Almora, Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber for playing time.

