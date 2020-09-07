site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-jason-heyward-leaves-game-with-illness | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Leaves game with illness
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Heyward exited Sunday's game against the Cardinals because he wasn't feeling well, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Heyward was replaced in right field by Cameron Maybin in the top of the fifth inning Sunday due to an illness. It's unclear whether he'll miss any additional time.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read