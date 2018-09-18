Cubs' Jason Heyward: Likely to start Tuesday

Heyward (hamstring) is likely to start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Heyward was activated from the disabled list Sunday but didn't get into the game, and he was also held out of Monday's starting lineup. However, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said the left-hand hitting outfielder will likely slot in there against Arizona righty Matt Andriese Tuesday. Heyward, who last played on Aug. 30, is slashing .275/.342/.399 this season.