Cubs' Jason Heyward: Massive night in Miller Park
Heyward went 3-for-3 with two walks, two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 14-8 win over the Brewers.
That's now three homers in two games at Miller Park for the veteran outfielder, accounting for his entire power output so far this season, while the steals were also his first of the year. Heyward's tenure with the Cubs has been disappointing to date -- he has only 26 homers and 16 stolen bases in three seasons -- but at 29 years old, he's hardly over the hill. Chances are this sudden burst of fantasy utility will fade, but it likely won't cost much to find out if he can keep it up.
