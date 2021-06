Heyward (hamstring) appears to be nearing his activation from the 10-day injured list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Heyward isn't starting Friday's game against the Padres, but manager David Ross called the right fielder's absence a "day off." The 31-year-old began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, and he could rejoin the Cubs during their current weekend series in San Francisco.