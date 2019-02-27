Cubs' Jason Heyward: No timetable for return

Manager Joe Maddon said Heyward (personal) has no timeline for a return, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "He's going to make the call on that," Maddon said. "But he is well. It's just something personal that's impacting him."

Heyward was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks due to personal reasons. The outfielder remained out of the lineup Wednesday, though he did practice. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being.