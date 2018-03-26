Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not guaranteed regular playing time

Heyward could find himself on the bench more often this season if young players like Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora play well, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Joe Maddon was noncommittal when talking about his outfield alignment, saying "it's going to be a juggling situation" for playing time. Ian Happ seems to have center field secured right now, and Schwarber is penciled into left. That leaves Heyward and Almora to play right field, though Almora can also slide over to center and bump Happ to a corner spot. Veteran Ben Zobrist is also in the mix to play the outfield on occasion. Heyward is in the third year of an eight-year, $184 million deal, but he's yet to produce much at the plate for the Cubs. His defense keeps him on the field, though that doesn't move the needle in fantasy.