Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not in Game 1 lineup
Heyward is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Heyward recently returned from the DL (concussion) prior to Friday's game, during which he came in as a defensive replacement for Kyle Schwarber and lined out to center field in his lone at-bat. Look for Heyward to be available yet again off the bench, and he could rejoin the starting nine for Game 2 of Saturday's twin-bill.
