Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not in lineup Friday

Heyward is not starting Friday against the Marlins.

Heyward, a lefty, is sitting as the Cubs face the left-handed Caleb Smith. Switch-hitting Ben Zobrist is starting at right field in his place. It's a scenario which could occur often this season as the Cubs look to rotate their outfielders to give everyone playing time.

