Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Heyward is out of the lineup against the Rays on Wednesday.

Heyward will receive a standard day off following a pair of starts, including a 1-for-2 performance at the plate during Tuesday's victory. In his place, Ben Zobrist sets up in right field while Albert Almora draws a start in center.

