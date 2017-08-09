Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Heyward is out of the lineup Wednesday against San Francisco.
Heyward receives a day off after seven consecutive starts in right field with southpaw Madison Bumgarner on the mound for the series finale. In his place, Ben Zobrist draws the assignment while batting at the top of the order.
More News
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Collects three hits Sunday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sits out Tuesday's contest•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Launches game-winning homer•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits bench vs. left-hander•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Scores, drives in run from leadoff spot Sunday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Leading off for first time in 2017•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...