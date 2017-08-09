Play

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Heyward is out of the lineup Wednesday against San Francisco.

Heyward receives a day off after seven consecutive starts in right field with southpaw Madison Bumgarner on the mound for the series finale. In his place, Ben Zobrist draws the assignment while batting at the top of the order.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast