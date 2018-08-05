Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not is lineup Sunday

Heyward is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Padres, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Heyward is 7-for-18 thus far in August but will take a seat against Padres' left-hander Joey Lucchesi. Ian Happ will start in right field and bat ninth for the Cubs on Sunday.

