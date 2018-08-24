Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Friday

Heyward is not in the lineup Friday against the Reds.

Heyward is sitting for the second straight day. Both games have come against righties, who Heyward nearly always starts against. It's possible the outfielder is carrying an unreported injury, or it's possible he finds himself on the bench as a result of a small slump, as he's just 2-for-20 over his last five games. It could also be that Heyward will be the primary loser in the Cubs' recent acquisition of Daniel Murphy, as the move cost Ben Zobrist playing time at second base, forcing him out to Heyward's regular right field spot.