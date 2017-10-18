Play

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Game 4

Heyward is out of the lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Jon Jay will patrol right field and hit eighth while Heyward heads to the bench. Heyward has started seven games over the course of the postseason. In that span he's gone 2-for-16 (.125) at the dish.

