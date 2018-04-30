Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Monday

Heyward is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Heyward will take a seat against the left-handed Kyle Freeland. The 28-year-old is hitting a mediocre .247/.344/.390, though that would still qualify as his best season in a Cubs uniform. His 12 percent strikeout rate would be a career low, while his identical 12 percent walk rate is his highest since his rookie season. If his BABIP rises from a somewhat low .262, he could be in line for a respectable season at the plate for the first time since 2015.