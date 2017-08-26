Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Saturday
Heyward is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
After starting four consecutive games, Heyward will head to the bench Saturday night. Jon Jay will move over to cover right field while Albert Almora heads out to center.
More News
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Drives in two again Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hitting plenty of singles lately•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Absent from Thursday lineup•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Scores three times in Monday's win•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...