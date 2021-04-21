site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-jason-heyward-not-starting-wednesday-772337 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Heyward isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Heyward has gone just 1-for-8 with a run and one stolen base in the last two games. Kris Bryant will shift to right field while Matt Duffy starts at third base Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read