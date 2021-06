Heyward is on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Heyward receives a day off as the Cubs enter a daunting matchup against Jacob DeGrom. The light-hitting right fielder went 2-for-4 on June 11, but is 0-for-9 since then and is 2-for-28 overall in his last ten games, lowering his average to a dismal .166. Rafael Ortega starts in right field Wednesday.