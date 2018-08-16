Cubs' Jason Heyward: Notches three hits in win

Heyward went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.

Heyward continued his bounceback season, as he's now batting .281 with 20 doubles and 50 RBI. The 29-year-old outfielder should continue to get regular playing time, and with a good spot in a strong Cubs lineup, Heyward figures to deliver solid returns in most fantasy formats.