Cubs' Jason Heyward: Notches three hits Thursday

Heyward went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

Heyward has been on a nice run lately, as he's now batting a robust .315 since the beginning of June. The 28-year-old outfielder batted third in this one, and as long as he remains hot, he should continue to occupy a premium spot in the Cubs' lineup most days.

