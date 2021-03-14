Heyward is 3-for-15 so far in Cactus League action with two walks and two strikeouts.

Heyward has historically been a slow starter in camp, as he's batted under .200 in each of his five prior spring trainings with the Cubs. That won't keep the veteran from playing almost every day in right field during the regular season, especially due to his strong defense. Heyward was also better with the bat in 2020, as he posted an .848 OPS, which was his best mark since the .849 OPS he registered during his breakout 2010 rookie campaign with Atlanta.