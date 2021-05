Heyward will sit against lefty Patrick Corbin and the Nationals on Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Heyward has had something between a platoon role and a true everyday job this season, as he's now been on the bench against half of the 14 lefties the Cubs have faced so far. He homered off southpaw Jon Lester on Monday but will sit Tuesday's game out, with Kris Bryant moving over to right field in his absence.