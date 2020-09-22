site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Jason Heyward: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Heyward will sit against lefty Steven Brault and the Pirates on Tuesday.
Heyward had started against the last four lefties the Cubs had faced, but he'll hit the bench this time around. Cameron Maybin gets the start in right field.
