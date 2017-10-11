Play

Cubs' Jason Heyward: On bench for Game 4

Heyward is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Nationals.

Heyward will retreat to the bench for Game 4 of the NLDS with right-hander Tanner Roark on the mound for Washington. In his place, Ben Zobrist will slide over to man right field, while batting fifth in the order. Heyward could enter the fray at some point, especially if the Cubs gain an early advantage.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast