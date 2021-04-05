site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-jason-heyward-on-bench-monday-768751 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Jason Heyward: On bench Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 5, 2021
at
4:26 pm ET 1 min read
Heyward is not starting Monday against Milwaukee.
Heyward started the first three games of the year, including one against a lefty. He'll sit against southpaw Brett Anderson on this occasion, with Kris Bryant moving out to right field and Matt Duffy earning a start at third base.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/27/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/24/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/22/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/13/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read