Cubs' Jason Heyward: On bench Monday
Heyward is not starting Monday against the Giants.
Heyward will sit against the southpaw Andrew Suarez, with Ben Zobrist getting the call in his place. Heyward has dragged his batting line above league-average for the first time since 2015, hitting .280/.339/.421 (good for a 104 wRC+). He's done so in part by making more contact, as his strikeout rate sits at a career-low 11.3 percent. With just five homers and zero steals, though, his fantasy value is still far from what it was in his first few seasons in the league.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...