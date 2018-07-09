Cubs' Jason Heyward: On bench Monday

Heyward is not starting Monday against the Giants.

Heyward will sit against the southpaw Andrew Suarez, with Ben Zobrist getting the call in his place. Heyward has dragged his batting line above league-average for the first time since 2015, hitting .280/.339/.421 (good for a 104 wRC+). He's done so in part by making more contact, as his strikeout rate sits at a career-low 11.3 percent. With just five homers and zero steals, though, his fantasy value is still far from what it was in his first few seasons in the league.

