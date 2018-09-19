Cubs' Jason Heyward: On bench Wednesday

Heyward is not in the lineup against Arizona on Wednesday.

Heyward will take a seat after going 1-for-2 with a double and one run scored during his return to the lineup Tuesday. That marked his first taste of game action since Aug. 30, so don't be surprised to see manager Joe Maddon give Heyward regular time off as the regular season winds down. Albert Almora will patrol center field and bat atop Chicago's order.