Cubs' Jason Heyward: Out against left-hander
Heyward is out of the lineup against the Padres on Friday.
Heyward will take a seat with southpaw Clayton Richard on the bump for San Diego. Ben Zobrist is set to man right field and will bat seventh during the series opener.
