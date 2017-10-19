Cubs' Jason Heyward: Out of lineup for Game 5
Heyward is not in the lineup for Game 5 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Thursday.
Manager Joe Maddon is going with a righty-heavy lineup against southpaw Clayton Kershaw, so Heyward will open Thursday's must-win game against the Dodgers on the bench as Ben Zobrist takes over in right field. Heyward could enter as a late-game defensive replacement if the Cubs are ahead.
