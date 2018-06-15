Cubs' Jason Heyward: Out of lineup Friday
Heyward is not starting Friday against the Cardinals.
Heyward is hitless in his last two games, though that followed a 12-game stretch in which he hit .407 with a .992 OPS. Ian Happ will start in right field in his place Friday.
More News
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Collects two more hits Friday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits walkoff grand slam Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Collects four hits Saturday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Records second straight three-hit game•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Drives in four in Saturday's nightcap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...