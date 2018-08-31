Cubs' Jason Heyward: Out of lineup Friday

Heyward (hamstring) is not in the lineup Friday against the Phillies.

Heyward left Thursday's game against the Braves with hamstring tightness. There hasn't yet been a suggestion that the injury is a serious one, but he'll wind up missing at least one start. Albert Almora will start in center field, with Ben Zobrist starting in right.

