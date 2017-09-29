Play

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Out of lineup Friday

Heyward is not in the lineup against the Reds on Friday.

Heyward will receive a second straight day off now that the Cubs have conquered the NL Central division for the second straight year. In his place, Ben Zobrist draws a start in right, batting second in the order.

