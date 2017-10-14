Cubs' Jason Heyward: Out of lineup Saturday

Heyward is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

With the Cubs facing a lefty in Clayton Kershaw, manager Joe Maddon will leave Heyward on the bench and start Jon Jay in right field. Although Jay is also a left-handed batter, he hit .318 against southpaws this season. Heyward could enter Saturday's game as a defensive replacement thanks to his stellar glove, however.