Cubs' Jason Heyward: Out of Sunday lineup

Heyward is out of Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays.

Given the Cubs' outfield depth, Heyward is prone to getting roughly one day off per week. He will sit in favor of Jon Jay, who is patrolling right field and hitting eighth.

