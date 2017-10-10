Cubs' Jason Heyward: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Heyward is out of the lineup for Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday against the Nationals.

He is 1-for-6 through three games this series and 0-for-18 for his career against Nationals starter Tanner Roark, so the Cubs will look to get a boost on offense from Ben Zobrist in right field. Given Heyward's defensive prowess, he would likely enter the game as a defensive replacement if the Cubs can secure an early lead.