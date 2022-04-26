site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-jason-heyward-out-of-tuesdays-lineup-819989 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Out of Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Heyward is not in Tuesday's lineup against Atlanta.
He'll head to the bench with lefty Max Fried on the hill for the opposition. Michael Hermosillo will start in center field and lead off.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read