Cubs' Jason Heyward: Out Thursday
Heyward (back/hip) remains out of the lineup Thursday against the Pirates.
Heyward is said to be banged up and will rest again as Kris Bryant takes over in right field and David Bote mans third. The Cubs have a rare Friday off day this week, so Heyward will get a nice, extended breather before the team's two-game set with the White Sox to close out the first half. Heyward is having a resurgent season with his best wRC+ (114) since 2015.
